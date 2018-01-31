Teen girl indicted in 17-year-old's murder

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A 16-year-old girl was indicted Wednesday on murder charges in the shooting death of 17-year-old Deago Brown. Brown was shot in 2017 in front of a grocery store in Binghampton the area.
The incident happened on the evening of April 3, 2017. Investigators said Teryona Winton, then 15, walked up to Brown in the 300 block of Tillman and shot him once in the head.
Winton now faces life in prison if convicted as charged.
