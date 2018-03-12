Teen missing for three weeks, mother and grandmother pleading for public's help

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A 15-year-old Memphis girl has been missing for three weeks, and her mother and grandmother are pleading for the public’s help.
They are trying to get the teen back home because they believe she is the victim of sex trafficking.
Dalneisha Reed is believed to have been taken all over the Mid-South by an older man that she has been staying with.
Hear the family's concern after they learned Dalneisha may be battling the mean streets of Memphis, on FOX13 News at 10.
