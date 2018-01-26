0 Teen missing for two weeks, Memphis relatives holding on to hope

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A 16-year-old girl has been missing for more than two weeks. The FBI has gotten involved, and relatives of the teen in Memphis are hoping someone has seen their loved one.

Jholie Moussa went missing in Virginia on January 12. She has not been in touch with any loved ones since, and the FBI has started a national search for the teen.

“She is such a sweet girl. She will give you the shirt off her back,” said Yolunchee Dockery, Jholie’s aunt.

Jholie left her Alexandria, Virginia home, while she was in the middle of braiding her twin sister’s hair. Days later, that sister and their mother made a plea on social media.

“I miss my baby. I love my baby, and I know that she is alive somewhere, and I need her to come home,” said Jholie’s mom in a video uploaded to a Facebook page dedicated to finding her.

Jholie’s mom and aunt are from the Memphis area.

“It's unbelievable, the stress and the pain of that my family is going through. Because we know she didn't run away. It's not in her personality. It's not in her character,” said Dockery.

Based on the length of time, and the fact that she was Snapchat messaging before she left, the family fears she was lured away.

“Please keep your eyes out. If it is a trafficking situation. Yhey move the children so much, and they take the children to so many different cities,” said Dockery. “That week alone when my niece went missing, there were like six other children that went missing in the area.”

Jholie’s story has been shared hundreds and thousands of times on social media under the hashtag #FindJholie.

The family is still hoping one person will see that smile and spot Jholie, wherever she is.

“She could be anywhere, and we just want people to be aware that Jholie Moussa is out there, and we are looking for her and we want her home,” said Dockery.

DETAILS FROM THE FBI: https://www.fbi.gov/wanted/kidnap/jholie-moussa Jholie Moussa, 16, was last seen near her residence in the 4200 block of Sonia Court in Alexandria, Virginia, on the afternoon of Friday, January 12, 2018. She was wearing a black coat with a fur collar, a plaid shirt, and blue jeans with UGG boots. SUBMIT A TIP: Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Jholie Moussa is asked to contact the FBI Washington Field Office at 202-278-2000 or https://tips.fbi.gov, or the Fairfax County Police at 703-691-2131. Tips can remain anonymous. You may also contact your local FBI office, or the nearest American Embassy or Consulate. You can see more here.

