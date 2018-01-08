Teenage girl shot and killed in Whitehaven

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The second homicide of 2018 has happened in Whitehaven.
According to MPD, they responded to a shooting call around 5:41 p.m. at 31 Lydgate in Whitehaven. When they arrived they found a teenage girl shot.
She was transported to Regional One in critical condition, but later died from her injuries.
Sources told FOX13 the teenage girl was 14 years old, but police haven't confirmed that with FOX13 at this time.
Please call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH with tips concerning this investigation.
