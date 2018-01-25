Teenagers facing arson charges in Mississippi, father says they're innocent

MARSHALL COUNTY, Miss. - A Marshall County father told FOX13 his 16-year-old and 13-year-old daughters are not guilty of what they are charged with.
Both of his daughters are facing arson charges. They’re accused of starting a fire in the office at the Groves of Cayce Trailer Park.
William Eddings said his 16-year-old daughter is being charged as an adult.
His-13-year-old is being charged as a juvenile.
FOX13's Tom Dees will have a live report on why Eddings said his daughter didn't do it, tonight at 6.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}