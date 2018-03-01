Teens pull up beside homeless man, what happened next is going viral

A post from an Ohio woman is going viral for all the right reasons.
According to Jenna Steele's Facebook post, she was sitting in her car and gave a homeless man some money. They then shool his hand and went on their way.
Steel was so overcome with emotion after watching the good deed she started to cry.
Way to go!
"Maybe we will start a new kindness trend & make kids famous for these kind of things. THIS is the kind of stuff I want to see go viral & clogging up my Facebook feed. 😭😭 feel free to share," Steel said.
