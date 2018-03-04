0 Ten years later, neighbors recall Lester Street Massacre

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Saturday marked the ten-year anniversary of the massacre on Lester Street. A decade later, people living on the block told FOX13, they still haven’t forgotten.

Jessie Dotson sentenced to death after he was convicted of killing his brother Cecil and five others inside of a Binghampton home. Two other children narrowly escaped with serious injuries.

“You were wrong. You were dead wrong,” said Terrance Rossell, who has lived on the block for more than 30 years.

Rossell still has strong words for Dotson more than a decade later. Dotson, convicted of one of the worst massacres in Memphis history, was convicted in less than 90 minutes. He still awaits his execution.

“It was heart-dropping, man,” Rossell said. “Especially when you’re talking about kids."

Police, stretchers and ambulances swarming the area shortly before learning Dotson would be accused of killing six, including his brother and two nephews.

FOX13 spoke with Dotson in 2011, who proclaimed his innocence. Saturday, a new family was enjoying the home on Lester Street. A home which held bad memories for one family, is where new, good memories are beginning for another.

“It’s been good to us,” said Tyra Haynes, the man who has lived in the house for the past year.

People living on the block say they plan to place a memorial for those lost ten years ago.

