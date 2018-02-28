0 Tenants evicted from Memphis apartments without notice

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A broken front door has gone unfixed since September of last year; one of many issues tenants said they were facing at The Reserve at Mt. Moriah Apartments.

After complaining to the property managers, the tenants told FOX13 they were evicted without notice.

FOX13's Marius Payton spoke with the tenants Tuesday afternoon. They told him the complex even threw their stuff out on the front steps, and they did so without regard.

Trending stories:

The tenants said they complained about the issues and the property managers even had them pay just a portion of rent until the fixes were complete. But that all changed Tuesday morning, and the tenants went from needing help to being homeless.

It all started with the front door.

"It was busted open. They said they were going to fix it, and they never came to fix it," said Kavaraceus Green, one of the evicted tenants.

That was 5 months ago. Green then said he complained to the property managers about the bathroom ceiling.

"We came home one day, and you can see like they tried to spray something over it, and we don't know what that was," Green said.

As roaches crawled on the walls, calls to have the apartment fixed went unanswered. Except for one call.

"This morning I received a call from my roommate, and I was told that we were being evicted without any notice," Marquis Smith, another one of the evicted tenants.

Smith said that a crew hired by the complex moved their belongings out of their apartment without permission.

"They came in and started taking stuff out while we were still in there," Green remembered.

FOX13 went to the leasing office and spoke with two women who tried to explain why the tenants were evicted. One of the woman told us, "In the state of Tennessee, you don't have to give notice."

When asked if any of the problems within the apartment had been fixed, we were told, "To our knowledge, they have been."

We found no evidence, so we contacted the Shelby County Department of Housing concerning evictions in Tennessee.

They sent us the following:

"The only legal way that a landlord can remove a tenant from a rental unit is by winning an eviction lawsuit with the court. Even after winning the eviction, the landlord is not authorized to evict the tenant. That must be done by a law enforcement officer."

The tenants are now questioning why it happened and if it was legal. But first things first, finding a place to stay.

"I just don't want all of this to go up on my credit and then have me homeless for a while," Smith said.

The tenants told us they have reached out to the Memphis Area Legal Services to see if their Renter's Rights were infringed upon our laws broken. FOX13 will keep you posted.

© 2018 Cox Media Group.