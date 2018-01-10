Tennessee develops database to collect autopsy reports

TENNESSEE - The state has never had a one stop shop database collecting all autopsy reports. That could soon change.
Having such a database could tell experts important information about better predicting widespread diseases, even helping detectives better solve criminal investigations.
The new collection system will require all county medical examiners to submit autopsy findings to a combined system.
The database could also shed new light into drug overdose trends.
Chief Investigative Reporter, Jim Spiewak, shows how this new system can potentially make the entire community safer, tonight at 6.
