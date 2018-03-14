Tennessee man at large, accused of murdering woman in bedroom

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Metro Nashville Police are looking for a man accused of murdering his girlfriend at her Nashville home on Monday.
Matthew Luther McGinnis, 35, has not been located by police as of Wednesday afternoon.
Nicole Lee Stephens, 39, was found shot to death in a shed at a home in the 4010 block of Sussex Drive.
Trending stories:
- Photos: Florida businesses accused of food stamp fraud
- Southaven 6th grader takes his life after being bullied at school
- Teen charged with 12 counts of attempted first degree murder, police say
- PHOTOS: Mid-South's Most Wanted Fugitives
Officers executed a search warrant at McGinnis' townhome on Rural Hill Road. Police believe Stephens was shot and killed in McGinnis' bedroom before she was brought back to her house.
Stephens' adult son reported her missing on Monday and found her body later in the day. The last time Stephens' son spoke with her was by phone on Friday.
Anyone with information on McGinnis should call 615-742-7463.
Stephens' employers Total HVAC and ARS/Rescue Rooter in Nashville are collecting donations to help the family with funeral expenses. For details on how to donate, e-mail Keith Bellar at kbellar@total-hvac.com or Greg Poteete at gpoteete@ars.com.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}