Tennessee man indicted for domestic assault charges

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. - An investigation with the TBI has lead to the indictment of a Sullivan County man on aggravated assault charges.
TBI Special Agents began investigating a shooting that occurred at a home on Beck Rd. in Pinery Flats when Michael Bennett was shot by his wife.
After an investigation agents determined that prior to the shooting, Bennett threatened his wife with a gun and assaulted her.
Deeper into the investigation, it was revealed that Bennett broke his wife's phone to prevent her from contacting authorities.
During the assault, the victim grabbed a handgun and shot Bennett, according to investigators.
Agents told FOX13 the wife then ran to a neighbor's home for help.
Wednesday, the Sullivan County Grand Jury returned indictments, charging Bennett with two counts of Aggravated Domestic Assault and one count hindering at 911 call.
Friday, Bennett turned himself in and was booked into the Sullivan County Jail on a $15,000 bond.
