Tennessee roads covered in ice Friday

COVINGTON, Tenn. - Friday morning's roads in Covington, Tennessee were covered with ice… so much ice, several cars spun out of control live on FOX13's Good Morning Memphis.

Jack Jones, just like many other drivers in Covington, learned the icy roads in Tipton County Friday morning were no joke.

“It’s rough out here. This is my second attempt trying to go to work. My boss think I should be there, so I’m trying to make it,” Jones said.

Tennessee Department of Transportation workers in Tipton County told us they began preparing the roads for ice at Thursday by putting salt on the roads.

The snowfall forced several drivers to pull over until it stopped.

“It was slushy this morning, and I was sliding. I got front wheel drive, and now it's just everything sliding.The wheel cutting right, cutting left,” Jones said.

Covington Mayor, Justin Hansen told FOX13 he decided to close City Hall for the day while allowing many city employees to stay home.

Mayor Hansen told FOX13 no accidents were reported before, during, or several hours after the snow storm.

Law enforcement in Tipton County said they are still advising people to stay off the roads unless its necessary.

“I’m a Memphis driver anyway, you know we don’t do well in the snow,” Jones said.

