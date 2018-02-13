Tennessee teacher arrested on drug charges

TIPTON COUNTY, Tenn. - A Munford Elementary school teacher was arrested Monday night, according to sources.
The Tipton County Sheriff's Office booked Jaime Byram, 35, was booked into the Tipton County jail in connection to the manufacturing and sale of drugs.
Her husband James Byram, 35, was booked into the jail as well.
Both were arrested in connection to the manufacturing, delivery, and sale of schedule I, IV, and IV drugs.
Both are being held without bond pending further investigation. Charges are expected Tuesday, according to sources.
According to Byram's Facebook page, the Munford Elementary School website, and sources, Byram is a second grade teacher.
