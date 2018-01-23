Tennessee woman accused of falsely reporting sexual assault

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. - A Morristown, Tennessee woman has been indicted after officials said she falsely reported a sexual assault incident.
In April 2017, Tennessee Bureau of Investigation agents began investigating allegations of sexual assault involving three Sevierville police officers. Ashley Green, 32, reported she was sexually assaulted by the officers while she was unconscious.
On January 5, the Sevier County Grand Jury returned an indictment, charging Green with one count of false reporting.
Monday, Green was arrested and booked into the Sevier County Jail. Her bond was set at $7,500.
