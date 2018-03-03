Tennessee women charged after overdose death

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. - Two women are charged in a Washington County, Tennessee overdose death.
Tasha Williams and Darlicia Jordan gave heroin to the victim.
The heroin was laced with fentanyl, according to the TBI.
Both suspect have been charged with reckless homicide.
Each suspect is being held on a $50,000 bond.
