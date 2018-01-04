The Citizen to break ground January 4

0

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Thursday, people who live in Midtown will finally get in-depth information about the future plans for a former vacant hotel building on the corner of Union and McLean.

The owners of the building and land will break ground on the building they are calling 'The Citizen.'

New life to a former vacant building is good news to Tom Conlee

"The sooner the better,” Conlee said.

Trending Now:

Thursday, the developers of the property on the corner of Union and McLean will break ground on a project which will include apartments, retail, and office space.

Conlee manages the property next door to the development on the corner of Union and McLean.

"We have been following them ever since the group that has it now acquired it, and I know they had a couple of delays,” Conlee said.

Late in 2017, an old office building on the property was demolished to make way for a portion of the new development.

People who live around the property told FOX13 the eight story building that remains will be rehabbed into apartment living space.

"We have had some communication during the construction phase and of course I would love to see that old sign come down so you can see my property,” Conlee said.

A call to speak with Belz Enterprises about the development has not been returned.

"That's probably one of the last big properties around to be renovated, and it's going to be an asset for sure,” Conlee said.

It’s not clear yet what stores will be coming to the area. The groundbreaking will happen Thursday at 1.

© 2018 Cox Media Group.