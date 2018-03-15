0 The cost of a Penny: What's next for UofM basketball team?

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - With the firing of Tubby Smith, the eyes and fanbase of the University of Memphis basketball program are squarely focused on one man: former NBA and Memphis Tiger’s star Penny Hardaway.

But what kind of impact will Penny make on the court and with the school’s finances? We took a look at the cost of a 'Penny.'

Penny Hardaway has made a name for himself and his high school basketball team.

The East High School team is playing for a state championship in Murfreesboro this week, but it's the effect he will have off the court, turning “Pennymania” into dollar bills if hired by the University of Memphis that could be a major factor in his success.

"Penny is Memphis. Penny is like that guy that came from UofM that gave back to Memphis," said Bavarius Broyles, a UofM student.

He is the man anointed by the fans to be their next basketball savior. The man they hope replaces the recently fired Tubby Smith.

"I'm glad he's gone, and I hope Penny comes. I hope Penny's our salvation,” said Brian Turnbow, another UofM student.

But Smith was a coach that led the Tigers to 21 wins on the season, but what he couldn't do was fill FedExForum with fans. That's where Penny comes in handy. If he could average 10,000 fans for home games next season, the school receives an $800,000 bonus.

“Pennymania” could also lead to more revenue for the school from season tickets, donations to the school and program as well as royalties. The sale of merchandise, like University of Memphis hats and t-shirts would be a cash cow for the school as well, but the key is having success on the floor.

"I think not only he will bring more ticket sales, but he will probably bring better recruits," said Broyles.

And that's where it all starts because no one is going to pay to watch Penny coach, and if you win games, with great recruits and the excitement comes back, one Penny could be worth millions.

"You get chill bumps just thinking about that. That's what Memphis basketball is. That's our product we have to sell," Turnbow said.

Speaking of millions, we have also learned that the university will pay Tubby the 10-million dollars it owes him over a 6-year span, double the time left on his contract. That's $34,722.22 a week for the next 6 years.

