0 The currents of the Mighty Mississippi are looking a little stronger

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Even though the river has crested, it'll be seven days before we see the Mississippi River below the flood level.

It’s swollen after days of heavy rain filled rivers and streams that feed into the Mississippi.

The river finally cresting at 39 and a half feet.

Emma Castille said she couldn't resist seeing the high waters, and she picked the perfect time.

Because in seven days, the crested water levels are expected to fall below the flood stage.

Jim Pogue of the Army Corps of Engineers said, “With these high-water levels, there are about 65 people working around the clock to make sure the levees don’t break.”

The Army Corps told FOX13 they're currently in what they call a stage one flood fight.

“Normally, at 39 feet, we go to a phase two flood right, but because this is such a short crest, we aren’t going to do that,” Pogue said.

And as many people like Emma make their way down to see and enjoy the water, they are relieved to know it won't be getting any higher any time soon.

“I think good that it won’t come up anymore, but it’s beautiful.”

Trending stories:

© 2018 Cox Media Group.