  • The Latest: Judge temporarily blocks 15-week abortion ban

    Updated:

    JACKSON, Miss. (AP) -- The Latest on a Mississippi law banning abortions after 15 weeks' gestation -- the strictest in the nation (all times local):
       11:43 a.m.
       A federal judge is temporarily blocking a new Mississippi law that bans abortion after 15 weeks, the most restrictive abortion law in the United States.

    Trending stories:

       U.S. District Judge Carlton Reeves on Tuesday granted a temporary restraining order requested by the state's only abortion clinic. Republican Gov. Phil Bryant signed House Bill 1510 on Monday, and it became law immediately.
       Dr. Sacheen Carr-Ellis of the Jackson Women's Health Organization said in court papers filed Monday that a woman 15 weeks or more pregnant was scheduled for a Tuesday afternoon abortion.
       The law and responding challenge set up a confrontation sought by abortion opponents, who are hoping federal courts will ultimately prohibit abortions before a fetus is viable. Current federal law does not.
     

     

    Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    The Latest: Judge temporarily blocks 15-week abortion ban

  • Headline Goes Here

    Environmental Court Judge Larry Potter retiring after 33 years