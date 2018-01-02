'The Science of Beer' to be held at Pink Palace January 12

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Get your tickets before they sell out!
The Pink Palace Museum located at 3050 Central Avenue will be hosting the 5th annual 'The Science of Beer' Friday, January 12, 2018 from 6:30 p.m. until 9:30 p.m.
Tickets for members are $50 and tickets for non-members are $55. Tickets must be purchased in advance as they will not be sold during the event. Proceeds will be used to provide programming to area school children of the Mid-South.
Beer will be provided by professional and local brewers. The event requires attendees to be 21 or older.
For more information and to purchase tickets, click here.
