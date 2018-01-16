The type of car insurance you need during winter weather

0

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - This winter storm will keep auto repair shops busy.

Memphis Police Department told FOX13 it has investigated at least 125 accidents, none of them fatal.

FOX13 found out the type of car insurance you have could make a big difference if you are in a fender bender and the other driver doesn't have insurance. It is important to know as car crashes happened at almost every corner of Memphis.

FOX13 came across a three-car accident at the intersection of Poplar and Goodlett near the University of Memphis.

"He couldn't stop. He slid right into that pole," said witness Susan Gross. "This black equinox came over the hill right there. We knew it was going too fast, ran the red light and hit this truck right here."

All the drivers had insurance, but FOX13 asked Susan Gross if she had coverage in case she had been in an accident with an uninsured driver. "I don't have uninsured motorist coverage," said Gross.

Not a wise move explained personal injury attorney Thomas Greer.

"So, if someone else hits you and they do not have insurance, unless you have uninsured motorist coverage then are you are going to be out in the cold," said Greer.

FOX13 found out this particular policy is required under Tennessee law unless the driver signs a waiver refusing it.

Having this coverage provides you a lawyer in case you are sued, can help pay for your medical bills, lost wages, pain and suffering since the other driver has no insurance and is basically driving illegally. By some estimates, almost one-third of Memphis drivers don't have insurance.

Attorney Greer told FOX13, "So I give a little type of your viewers. Never decline uninsured motorist coverage. It is one of the most important things you can have on an auto insurance policy."

Susan Gross doesn't have the coverage now, but after witnessing a crash, she might change her mind. "I might think about it," said Gross.

© 2018 Cox Media Group.