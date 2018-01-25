Theft ring spanning three counties in Mississippi steals $50K worth in goods

MARSHALL COUNTY, Miss. - Marshall County investigators told FOX13 they have busted a theft ring that spanned across multiple counties.
Two people have been arrested in connection with the ring of thefts in Marshall, Lafayette and Yalobousha Counties.
Sheriff Kenny Dickerson told FOX13 the thieves stole as much as $50,000 worth of goods including work trailers, tools, guns and four wheelers from construction sites and homes.
Dickerson said the majority of the stolen goods have been returned to their owners.
