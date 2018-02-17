0 There have been at least 4 incidents involving guns at Shelby County schools since November

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - FOX13 has learned at least four incidents involving guns have happened in Shelby County schools in the last five months.

Monday of this week, a fifth grader at Delta Prep was arrested for bringing a bb gun to school.

Pastor DeAndre Brown told FOX13 finding a gun in any school is a tough thing to face in this day and age.

“When I was growing up, to take someone’s life wasn’t even on the radar,” Brown said.

Brown is a mentor at Westside Middle School in Frayser.

In November, a student at the school came to the school with a gun and fired it five times in the air during a fight.

Also in November, a Cordova High School Student was arrested for having a loaded a gun in his car on school property.

In December, several Kingsbury High School Students were robbed at gunpoint on school property by two students.

“We have to find a way to reach them on a level of compassion because the design to take life has become the norm and instead of having coping skills we use murder,” Brown said.

Brown said since Tuesday’s mass shooting at Florida high school, the conversation of guns in schools has amped up tremendously.

“We have to have a conversation that says that’s not how we behave. You can’t brush it under the rug and act like it didn’t happen,” Brown said.

We have not received a reply from Shelby County Schools for our request for the number of guns found in Shelby County Schools today. We are also waiting to receive the number of guns that have been confiscated in several other are schools districts.

