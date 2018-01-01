Thousands gather on Beale Street for annual guitar drop

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Hours before the city’s annual guitar drop, employees at the Hard Rock Café were hard at work, putting the finishing touches on the final event of the year.
“We really want to make the City of Memphis shine for all the hard work we have to offer here,” said Hillary Holmes, GM of the Hard Rock Café.
Holmes is spending her first New Year’s Eve in Memphis at the helm of one of it’s most celebrated events. With an estimate 50-thousand people expected to be on Beale this year, she said safety is a big priority.
“MPD is not only helping us by increasing patrols, we have security guards of our own out patrolling the area,” she said.
