  • Thousands of MLGW Customers without power in Lakeland, Arlington, and Bartlett areas

    Memphis MLGW is currently working to restore power after five major outages in the Memphis Metro. 

    According to the outage map, there are more than 4000 MLGW customers without power. 

    FOX13 is working to learn more about the outages and when lights will turn back on. 

