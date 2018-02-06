0 Thousands of prescription drugs stolen from Cordova pharmacy

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Memphis police are investigating the burglary of a pharmacy where ten to twenty thousand dollars worth of drugs were stolen.

The investigation of stolen drugs from the Enclara Pharmacia hospice pharmaceutical facility is just getting started.

Trending stories:

According to Memphis police, four men broke into the office damaging the alarm keypad on Saturday around 3:00 a.m.

Police said the men then went to the back area and broke into a cage where prescribed drugs were.

Investigators told us the men got away with $10-20,000 worth of prescribed drugs that include oxy contin, morphine pills, and fentanyl.

The suspects were caught on surveillance camera wearing all black, white gloves, and their faces covered.

In the last four months, five other pharmacies in Memphis have been burglarized.

In October, more than $500,000 in prescribed drugs were stolen from a midtown Walgreen’s pharmacy.

We reached out to Enclara Pharmacia for comment and to learn if we could get a copy of the surveillance. We have not received a reply.

Police said the men in this recent burglary were last seen driving a white Dodge Magnum. No tag information has been given at this time.

© 2018 Cox Media Group.