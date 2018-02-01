THP: 1 person dead, another injured after man drives wrong way on I-40

At least one person is dead after a crash involving a tractor-trailer.
The accident shut down traffic for hours on Interstate 40. It happened on the westbound side near Highway 385 exit.
Tennessee Highway Patrol is handling the crash investigation. They said they cannot confirm the number of people killed.
THP said the man who was killed was speeding down the wrong way on the westbound lanes
FOX13 is working to learn the identities of the victims and what led up to the accident.
