THP debating whether or not to buy body cameras

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - THP Troopers at weigh stations and on motorcycle patrol will get body cameras first. That’s if the Tennessee Highway Patrol decides to buy them.
THP is still debating whether or not to buy body cameras.
A THP spokesperson told FOX13 the initial number of cameras bought will be low.
Earlier this year, THP requested information on in-car cameras.
A THP spokesperson said if body cameras are bought, it will be at the same time they buy new in-car cameras. Memphians think it’s a good idea.
Joe Brand said, “Troopers are working hard and doing a good job, but I think it's good there's a little bit of checks and balances there.”
There is no time table for when THP said a decision will be made. If they decide to buy the cameras, they will have to go through a bid process.
