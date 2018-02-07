  • Three men indicted for shooting, killing pizza delivery driver

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Three men were indicted for the murder of 46-year-old delivery driver. 

    Mia Jones was shot three times on Nov. 16, 2017. When police found her, she had wrecked her car and she was unresponsive near the airport. 

    Police eventually were led to Leanthony Primer, 25, Marquez Thompson, 18, and Charles McClellan as the suspects. 

    All three were charged with first-degree murder and are currently being held without bond. 

    They were indicted on Tuesday. 

