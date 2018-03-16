Three local cities ranked top 10 safest cities in Tennessee

TENNESSEE - A recent study ranks Bartlett, Collierville, and Germantown in the top ten safest cities in Tennessee, according to the National Council for Home Safety and Security.
When searching for the safest cities, researchers reviewed the most recent FBI Uniform Crime Report Statistics with population data and internal research.
Other cities were ranked based on the number of reported crimes (aggravated assault, murder, rape, and robbery) and property crimes (burglary, arson, larceny-theft, amd motor vehicle theft) per 1,000 people, according to alarms.org.
Look below to see the top 10 safest cities in Tennessee:
Brentwood
Spring Hill
Collegedale
Germantown
Mount Juliet
Hendersonville
Collierville
Franklin
Gallatin
Bartlett
Memphis ranked at number 51. For a full report on the safest cities in Tennessee, click here.
