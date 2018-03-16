  • Three local cities ranked top 10 safest cities in Tennessee

    By: Courtney Mickens

    Updated:

    TENNESSEE - A recent study ranks Bartlett, Collierville, and Germantown in the top ten safest cities in Tennessee, according to the National Council for Home Safety and Security.

    When searching for the safest cities, researchers reviewed the most recent FBI Uniform Crime Report Statistics with population data and internal research.  

    Other cities were ranked based on the number of reported crimes (aggravated assault, murder, rape, and robbery) and property crimes (burglary, arson, larceny-theft, amd motor vehicle theft) per 1,000 people, according to alarms.org.

    Look below to see the top 10 safest cities in Tennessee:

    1. Brentwood

    2. Spring Hill

    3. Collegedale

    4. Germantown

    5. Mount Juliet

    6. Hendersonville

    7. Collierville

    8. Franklin

    9. Gallatin

    10. Bartlett

    Memphis ranked at number 51. For a full report on the safest cities in Tennessee, click here

    Trending stories:

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Three local cities ranked top 10 safest cities in Tennessee

  • Headline Goes Here

    Tennessee homicide suspect killed in police standoff

  • Headline Goes Here

    Memphis woman slammed against running rail then assaulted at Tom Lee Park

  • Headline Goes Here

    Remember the umbrella today, showers and storms expected

  • Headline Goes Here

    Measles case found in international traveler in Memphis