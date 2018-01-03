Three local Kroger stores to close for good

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Kroger Delta Division announced Wednesday that three Mid-South Kroger stores will soon close.
Those to close include:
- Kroger, located at 1977 South Third, Memphis, Tennessee 38109
- Kroger, located at 2269 Lamar, Memphis, Tennessee 38114
- Kroger, located 870 South State Street, Clarksdale, Mississippi 38614
The three stores will have collectively lost $6.3 million since 2014 by the end of January.
Each store is scheduled to close Saturday, February 3, 2018, and all associates will be offered positions at neighboring stores.
“Closing stores is always a difficult business decision to make,” said Scot Hendricks, president Kroger Delta Division. “We review our store’s performance annually and unfortunately, despite our store team’s best efforts, profits steadily continued to decline at all three stores. We are still committed to serving in the areas we operate, especially our Memphis area stores. Over the years, we have made significant improvements and investments in the Memphis area including upgrades to our Poplar Plaza (3444 Poplar Plaza), Kirby Parkway (2835 Kirby Parkway), Truse Parkway (799 Truse Parkway), Poplar and Cleveland (1366 Poplar Ave) Kroger Stores plus the new Union Avenue Store (1759 Union Ave). We want to thank our Clarksdale and Memphis associates, customers and community for their support.”
Trending Now:
- Mother sends kids away after heat goes out, pipes break
- Memphis father arrested for shooting at car thief
- Memphis man collecting socks, shoes, and blankets for homeless
- Wanted gang member and two others arrested after MPD officer is struck by car
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}