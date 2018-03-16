  • Three people injured, including two children, in Oakville fire

    Updated:

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Memphis Fire Department responded to a house fire in the Oakville neighborhood Friday afternoon. 

    The incident happened in the 3600 block of Kathy Road. 

    We've learned one man was taken to Regional One Medical Center in critical condition, and two children were transported to Le Bonheur Children's Hospital.

    The cause of the fire is to be determined. 

    Trending stories:

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Three people injured, including two children, in Oakville fire

  • Headline Goes Here

    Kathy Griffin to do new shows, 9 months after Trump photo