  • Three shot outside Wolfchase Galleria, 4 people detained

    By: Zach Crenshaw

    Updated:

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - FOX13 has learned that three people were shot outside Wolfchase Galleria Tuesday evening, causing the mall to close its doors. 

    VIDEO: Moment shots were fired, sent by FOX13 viewer

    Memphis Police Department said it happened around 7:10 p.m. Two of the victims are currently at St. Francis Bartlett in non-critical condition, and the third victim was taken to Regional One Medical Center also in non-critical condition. Four people have been detained, including both men and women.

    There is currently a massive police presence at the mall, and hundreds of people were seen leaving in fear. A gun was later recovered in the parking lot near JC Penny. Investigators are working to learn if the weapon is connected to the mall shooting.

    FOX13's Zach Crenshaw is on to the scene and will have the latest updates, on FOX13 News at 10.

    © 2017 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending Now - Most Read Stories