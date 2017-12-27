Three shot outside Wolfchase Galleria, 4 people detained

0

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - FOX13 has learned that three people were shot outside Wolfchase Galleria Tuesday evening, causing the mall to close its doors.

VIDEO: Moment shots were fired, sent by FOX13 viewer

Memphis Police Department said it happened around 7:10 p.m. Two of the victims are currently at St. Francis Bartlett in non-critical condition, and the third victim was taken to Regional One Medical Center also in non-critical condition. Four people have been detained, including both men and women.

There is currently a massive police presence at the mall, and hundreds of people were seen leaving in fear. A gun was later recovered in the parking lot near JC Penny. Investigators are working to learn if the weapon is connected to the mall shooting.

This is the video police are investigating in connection to 3 people shot at the mall tonight.

All victims are in non-critical condition.

One is an adult, another a teen.

MPD has detained four people, both men and women. Investigation is very active. pic.twitter.com/Ay1XpSCPaD — Zach Crenshaw (@ZachCFOX13) December 27, 2017

Two people shot in Wolfchast mall.

4 people detained according to the MPD. Both victims in non-critical condition. Massive police presence here.

Hundreds of people leaving. pic.twitter.com/mblY2ZcHkW — Zach Crenshaw (@ZachCFOX13) December 27, 2017

A loud speaker announced Wolfchase is now closed after multiple people were shot. pic.twitter.com/PGTJMOcOg6 — Zach Crenshaw (@ZachCFOX13) December 27, 2017

A gun was JUST found right next to me in the Wolfchase parking lot. A security guard saw it at the same time I did. Police now surrounding the pistol. @FOX13Memphis pic.twitter.com/7r23A0Abin — Zach Crenshaw (@ZachCFOX13) December 27, 2017

