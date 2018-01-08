Three suspects wanted for burglarizing local Exxon

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Three suspects are wanted for burglarizing a South Memphis gas station.
Video was released Monday showing the suspects smashing a window at the Exxon located at 2468 Elvis Presley Blvd. The suspects tried to squeeze through the security bars, and one of the men was small enough to make it in.
Police said the suspects stole $200, several cartons of Newport cigarettes as well as a multiple t-shirts before fleeing the scene.
The identities of the suspects are unknown at the time. If you have any information, you are urged to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.
