  • Three suspects wanted for Lakeland Walgreens Burglary

    Updated:

    Three people are wanted for stealing $30,000 worth of drugs from a Lakeland pharmacy. 

    This happened at the Walgreens off Canada Road. 

    >> PHOTOS: Three suspects wanted for Lakeland Walgreen Burglary

    RELATED STORIES:

    The suspects were able to pry open the front door and then forced their way into the store. 

    After prying open a cabinet, the trio filled a box full of multiple bottles of drugs including Adderall, Concerta, Hydrocodone, Methyphenidate, and Dilaudid. 

    A witness at a nearby McDonalds said he saw the suspects enter a dark colored newer model Chrysler 4-door car. 

    If you know the suspects, you are asked to call Detective Douglas at 901-568-5342. 

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending Now - Most Read Stories