Three suspects wanted for Lakeland Walgreens Burglary

Three people are wanted for stealing $30,000 worth of drugs from a Lakeland pharmacy.
This happened at the Walgreens off Canada Road.
>> PHOTOS: Three suspects wanted for Lakeland Walgreen Burglary
RELATED STORIES:
- Sherra Wright-Robinson in a wheelchair during first court appearance
- Sherra Wright, Billy Turner tried to kill Lorenzen more than once, police say
- Exclusive photo: Lorenzen Wright's ex-wife Sherra arrested
- California neighbors react to Sherra Wright's arrest
- Billy Turner's alleged involvement in Lorenzen Wright's murder
- Sherra Wright's past stories about Lorenzen murder now being questioned
The suspects were able to pry open the front door and then forced their way into the store.
After prying open a cabinet, the trio filled a box full of multiple bottles of drugs including Adderall, Concerta, Hydrocodone, Methyphenidate, and Dilaudid.
A witness at a nearby McDonalds said he saw the suspects enter a dark colored newer model Chrysler 4-door car.
If you know the suspects, you are asked to call Detective Douglas at 901-568-5342.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}