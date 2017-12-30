Tigers fans prepare for cold Liberty Bowl game

0

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - In less than 24 hours, the Memphis Tigers will play in the Liberty Bowl game for the first time ever and fans are tailgating and camping out before gates open Saturday morning.

“Playing in your hometown at the Liberty Bowl, it doesn’t get much better than this,” Tigers fan Brad Robb said. “We’re out celebrating tonight in anticipation of the game tomorrow.”

Propane heaters and grills surround several of the RV’s parked outside the stadium.

With wind chills dipping down into the single digits overnight, tailgaters said they’re prepared.

“It doesn’t get frigid, frigid in the south too often, but when it does we know what to do. You layer up,” Robb said.

The Tigers are taking on the Iowa State Cyclones and Iowa fans said they’re no stranger to the cold.

“I guess we’re staying warm,” Iowa Fan Vern Ryen said. “I guess visiting with people, moving around. It’s better than Iowa weather.”

Space heaters will be set throughout the concourse during Saturday’s game, and fans attending the game will be allowed to bring blankets and sleeping bags into the stadium.

“Everybody has to come out,” Robb said. “All the Tiger fans have to come out tomorrow and support the Tigers. We need a victory. We’ve had a great season.”

Kickoff is at 11:30 Saturday morning.

Parking will open at 6 a.m. while gates will open at 9:30 a.m.

