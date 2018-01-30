0 Tipton County jail goes through expansion

TIPTON CO., Tenn. - The Tipton County jail went through a major expansion, and FOX13 had a first look inside.

Sheriff J.T. “Pancho” Chumley was not shy about the reasons they needed more room. He said the population growth in the past 20 years has brought crime.

“We have some opioid crisis going on, some drug things going on,” he said. “It’s causing more incarceration. We have some gang things going on.”

The facility went from 122 beds to 201, and added several other features like an education room and more advanced medical center.

“When you have a first time offender, then it’s good while it’s still shapeable, moldable and fashionable to try to get that education where you don’t have a repeat offender,” Chumley told FOX13.

The head count was 217 Monday, when we took the tour. So, the sheriff says they will continue looking for more options to house prisoners.

“By it already being over populated, it’s something we need to go on today and get a plan for down the road,” Chumley said.

The project cost just under $3 million and is more than 24,000 square feet.

