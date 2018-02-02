Tipton County pastor accused of sexually assaulting juvenile, tries to hurt himself

TIPTON COUNTY, Tenn. - A boy is accusing a local pastor of raping him several times at the pastor’s home. We are choosing not to identify the pastor since he has not been charged.
The boy told deputies that his most recent abuse happened about two weeks ago.
According to the initial investigation, a friend was with the accused suspect at his home in Tipton County.
It was at that point the friend of the suspect told deputies that he was armed with a handgun, threatening to commit suicide, and that he was also facing the allegations of aggravated statutory rape.
“Anytime there is an allegation of sexual misconduct, it's alarming, but when there is an allegation against someone in a position of authority, such as a staff member at a church, it's extra alarming for us,” said Tipton County Chief deputy Billy Daugherty.
We have confirmed with deputies that this is an ongoing investigation, and the man accused of sexual assault molestation and rape has not been arrested because they are allegations.
Deputies told us the pastor has been cooperative in the investigation.
