Tipton County youth pastor arrested, accused of sexual abuse of minors

TIPTON CO., Tenn. - A former Tipton County youth pastor has been arrested in connection to sexual abuse of multiple minors.
Ronnie Gorton was arrested Tuesday afternoon, according to the Tipton County Sheriff's Office.
Gorton is currently being transported to the Tipton County Jail. He is expected to be booked in a few hours.
Gorton was a youth pastor at the Awakening Church. Sources told FOX13 that is where Gorton made contact with several of his victims.
Gorton was indicted by a grand jury on 47 counts, including rape and sexual battery by an authority figure.
The investigation began after one victim came forward to Atoka police in January and said he was sexually assaulted multiple times by Gorton. After that report, a friend called police and said Gorton was suicidal and preparing to kill himself.
Police were able to stop Gorton in a car, and took him into custody.
He was later released and officially arrested today.
