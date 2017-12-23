A vacant tire store fire sends one firefighter to the hospital.
It happened in the 3200 block of Winchester shortly after 2:30 a.m.
When firefighters arrived at the scene they saw the vacant building engulfed in flames.
The fire was brought under control at 3:16 a.m.
One firefighter was taken to Regional One for a laceration sustained to his face. He is in stable condition.
No one else was hurt.
The origin and cause of the fire was determined to be intentionally set in the interior of the structure.
This fire is still under investigation.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH (2274) or the State Arson Hotline at 1800-762-3017.
© 2017 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}