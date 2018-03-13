0 TN lawmakers to vote on in-station tuition for undocumented students

More than dozen high school students will head to Nashville Tuesday.

All of them are immigrants pushing for in-state tuition at public colleges for undocumented Tennessee teens.

The bill is not new, and has been narrowly shot down in Nashville for six years.

Last year it died in the House Education Administration and Planning Committee by just one vote.

On Tuesday, lawmakers will vote again, and the higher education dreams of thousands of students will be riding on the outcome.

Among the students in the attendance will be Nallely Garcia, a senior at Wooddale High School.

She is one of 14 kids caravanning up to the state capital for the vote.

Garcia’s parents moved to Memphis when she was less than a year old. She told us her older brother was not able to go to college because of the cost.

If she is able to qualify for in-state tuition, Garcia would likely be the first in her family to go to college.

“I, myself, want to go to college. I want to study psychology, and knowing I can't go because I have to pay out-of-state tuition is just like…I'm just kind of wasting my time going to high school. I just want to pursue my goals and career and make my family proud,” she said.

Garcia told FOX13 she hopes to attend the University of Memphis or Christian Brothers.

One of the bill’s co-sponsors is House Representative Mark White, a Republican from Memphis.

FOX13 will be following this vote Tuesday and update this story as it develops.

