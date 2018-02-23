TN man sentenced to 25 years for distributing heroin resulting in fatal overdose

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A Memphis man has been sentenced after distributing heroin that resulted in a fatal overdose.
Marvin “Pookie” Foster, 51, was sentenced Friday to 25 years for distributing heroin. The sale resulted in the death of Cody Tetleton.
Tetleton had a substance abuse history. He had completed two rehabilitation programs and was released from treatment approximately two weeks before his death, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.
On July 1, 2014, Tetleton contacted Foster wanting to purchase heroin. Tetleton drove to Foster’s residence in Halls, Tennessee. Foster sold Tetleton heroin and hydrocodone pills.
A day later, Tetleton was found dead in the back seat of his truck. The cause of death was heroin toxicity.
