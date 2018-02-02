TN woman charged with TennCare drug fraud

A Tennessee woman was arrested for using TennCare healthcare insurance benefits to doctor shop for Oxycodone.
Ashley M. Craig, 31, was arrested on Feb 2, 2018.
According to the Tennessee Department of Fiance and Administration, 'Doctor shopping is when a person visits several doctors in a short period of time to obtain prescription drugs from each of them."
TennCare fraud is punishable by up to four years in prison.
