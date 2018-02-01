TN woman escapes after being kidnapped and beaten by boyfriend

DYERSBURG, TN - A Dyersburg, Tennessee woman was able to escaped after being held captive for five days by her boyfriend. After escaping, the victim was able to run next door and call for help.
Once the suspect identified as Charles Cook realized the woman was gone, he stole her 2015 Nissan Altima and phone and fled the scene.
Halls Police Department officers responded to the domestic dispute in the 700 block of East Tigrett Street Tuesday.
The victim told police during the five days she was held captive, she was beaten with a wooden plunger handle. She had severe injuries and was transported to Lauderdale County Community Hospital. She had bruises and knots on her entire body. Both of her eyes were almost swollen shut.
The pair met a month ago on an online dating app.
Cook was arrested and charged with aggravated domestic assault, especially aggravated kidnapoping, theft over $10,000, and theft under $1,000.
FOX13 is headed to Dyersburg and will have a live report on FOX13 News at 5.
