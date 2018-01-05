Top baby names for Tennessee in 2017 released

Names are common, but some are more common than others.
The Tennessee Department of Health released the top baby names in Tennessee during 2017.
Did your name make the list?
Girls:
1) Ava
2) Olivia
3) Emma
4) Amelia
5) Harper
6) Isabella
7) Elizabeth
8) Charlotte
9) Ella
10) Abigail
Boys:
1) William
2) Elijah
3) James
4) Noah
5) Liam
6) John
7) Mason
8) Jackson
9) Samuel
10) Grayson
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
