Top baby names for Tennessee in 2017 released

    Names are common, but some are more common than others. 

    The Tennessee Department of Health released the top baby names in Tennessee during 2017. 

    Did your name make the list? 

    Girls: 

    1) Ava 

    2) Olivia 

    3) Emma

    4) Amelia

    5) Harper

    6) Isabella

    7) Elizabeth

    8) Charlotte

    9) Ella

    10) Abigail

    Boys: 

    1) William

    2) Elijah

    3) James

    4) Noah

    5) Liam

    6) John 

    7) Mason

    8) Jackson

    9) Samuel 

    10) Grayson

