0 Toys 'R' Us to close up to 180 stores nationwide, including Memphis location

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A Memphis Toys”R”Us is closing after the company announced they will shut down 180 stores across the country.

FOX13 reached out to Toys”R”Us after finding out the news and they sent us this statement:

“It's about the reinvention of our brands and the continuation of our restructuring process which began last fall. The actions we are taking are the right and necessary step in our journey to reinvent our business. They will give us the best chance to emerge from our bankruptcy proceedings as a more viable and competitive company that will provide the level of service and experience customers expect from a market leader.

We are opening around a dozen co-branded Toys"R"Us and Babies"R"Us stores and plan to place a large focus on our Babies"R"Us Registry and Toys"R"Us/Babies"R"Us loyalty program, which will better serve our customers.”

Customer Kyle Pourciau told us he understands why big stores like Toys“R”Us are falling behind.

“Unfortunately, I contribute to it to a certain extent by shopping online a lot myself,” he said.

Pourciau said he hopes part of the company’s plan is to become a larger online presence.

“Hopefully they can also restructure some of the employees in regards to moving them to other stores and helping them find employment in other areas,” Pourciau told FOX13.

We also reached out to the City of Memphis. Spokesperson Arlenia Cole sent this statement:

“Anytime there is a loss of jobs for members of our community, there is concern. We encourage those employees affected by the closure to contact the City's Workforce Investment Network (WIN) . Win is a community resource that prepares job seekers and helps connect them with employment opportunities in Memphis."

The store is expected to close between February and April.

