Toys "R" Us off Winchester to remain open

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Good news for the Toys "R" Us off Winchester Road in Memphis! It's no longer shutting its doors.
Toys "R" Us announced last week the location was one of 180 stores being closed across the country.
The company is trying to reinvent its brand.
We found out Tuesday the location off Winchester will remain open.
