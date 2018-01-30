  • Toys "R" Us off Winchester to remain open

    Updated:

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Good news for the Toys "R" Us off Winchester Road in Memphis! It's no longer shutting its doors.

    Toys "R" Us announced last week the location was one of 180 stores being closed across the country.

    RELATED: Toys 'R' Us to close up to 180 stores nationwide

    The company is trying to reinvent its brand.

    We found out Tuesday the location off Winchester will remain open. 

    Trending stories:

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up: