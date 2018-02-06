Trader Joes pursues design approval from Germantown

Trader Joes is bringing its first design plan to Germantown later this week.
Back in early January, the Germantown planning commission approved the plan to move Trader Joe's into an existing building off of Exeter Road.
On February 8, 2018, Trader Joes will present the plan and renderings to the Germantown Design Review Commission.
See the renderings below.
>> PHOTOS: Trader Joes seeks designs approval from Germantown
FOX13 is working to learn more information about Trader Joes coming to Germantown and will update you live on-air with the latest information as it becomes available.
