Traffic Alert: One person transported to hospital after east Memphis accident

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - An accident on Ridgeway Rd. and Park Ave. has sent one person to the hospital.
Memphis Police told FOX13 the accident happened in east Memphis early Wednesday morning.
Investigators said one person has been transported to Regional One.
