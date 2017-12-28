Train slams car on Christmas Eve

NEW CITY, New York - Shocking video shows a train smashing into a car on Christmas Eve.
The driver told police she got confused trying to make a right hand turn and got stuck on the tracks.
Investigators said the incident took place just north of New York City.
People on the scene said she was able to get out of the car just in time.
A group of people came to help and tried to get her car off the tracks, when all of a sudden they saw the train.
The town plans on working with the rail company to discuss additional safety measures.
© 2017 Cox Media Group.
